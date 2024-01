Everyone got a shock when Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed dropped pictures of their wedding ceremony on January 19, 2023. There were rumours that Sania Mirza and he are headed for divorce but no one knew anything for sure. Later, it was revealed that the tennis ace divorced him months back by giving him a Khula. It is a provision in Muslim marriage law where a wife can unilaterally get divorced from her husband. The nuptials of Sana Khan and Shoaib Malik happened in a low-key ceremony at her home in Karachi. It seems none of the cricketer's sisters attended the function. Also Read - Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed Wedding: Cricketer holds actress in his arms in dreamy new pic; former rumoured flame Ayesha Omar sends love

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed maintain stoic silence on marriage

The couple have not made an official comment on their marriage so far. Her designer confirmed that it was a hurried decision, and she got the Jora last minute. Now, it looks like Shoaib Malik has answered the critics. He did a podcast with Shadow Productions where he said one needs to follow one's heart without giving thought to public opinion. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed wedding: Sania Mirza's old video giving advice to newly married couples resurfaces as cricketer weds for third time [Watch Video]

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Woh karna chahiye jo aapka dil bole. Yeh nahin sochna chahiye ki log kya sochenge. I swear ye bilkul nahin sochna chahiye. Even if it takes for you to learn ki log kya sochenge, aap apni cheezein karo. Aapko 10 saal lag jaaye, 20 saal lag jaaye. 20 saal ke baad bhi samajh aaye na toh karo. Aap nahin karenge, toh bhi log sochenge." He said people should follow their heart no matter what the world says about them. Shoaib Malik says at times it might take you years to understand your actions but go ahead and do it.

Sana Javed trolled after fashion collaboration post

Sana Javed was trolled after she shared pics of hers in designer clothing. People trolled her as Begairat woman, and a home-breaker. She was married to singer Umair Jaswal for more than two years. Shoaib Malik and he had met on the sets of a reality show. It seems sparks flew right from their first meeting. He was also linked to Ayesha Omar.