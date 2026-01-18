Did Siddharth Anand hint at Shah Rukh Khan’s King release date? Fans predict…

Siddharth Anand recently shared a cryptic post, which created buzz among fans on social media about King's release date. Read on to know more.

King director Siddharth Anand recently created abuzz that sparked speculation around Shah Rukh Khan starrer King. The director gave a brief, yet intriguing message on X (formerly known as Twitter), which led to confusion among fans that it might be the release date of King. On Sunday, the filmmaker shared a post while not directly mentioning King or Shah Rukh. However, fans predicted that it might be the release date of King. The timing of the post, coupled with the ongoing buzz.

Sidhharth Anand wrote, “the date..” Fans reacted to the post and predicted the date. A user said, “BRING IT ON BOSS ! I know the release date HOLD your breathe #SRK fans this is gonna be MASSIVE #KING.” Another wrote, “3rd post (with King’s photo)”. Another post, “Eid.” A tweet read, “4th December or 4th September?” Next tweet read, “December 25.” Next tweet, “Theaters already showing dates sirji. #king.” A fan predicted, “Is March2027?” Another fan wrote, “ab king ke announcement ke sath baki movies ka release date reshuffle hoga. AURAAAAAA.” A fan said, “The Suspense Continue... Everyone learned these days, that how to create hype.”

About King

The movie is about a mentor and King, who embark on a perlious journey. It pushes their survival skills to the limit against overwhelming odds and unforgiving environments. King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Karanvir Malhotra, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Kashvi Majmundar, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi. The film has been written by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. King has been directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand, Gauri Khan, Mamta Anand. The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

At a fan event, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the character and said, “This distinction has been created by people- hero, villain. In my early career, I did ‘Darr’, which, by today’s standards, might be considered villainous or like a stalker. And I was in ‘Don’, I was in ‘Anjaam’, I was in ‘Baazigar’- I played the ‘bad’ guy. I just feel that if we don’t do something interesting in a film, then the hero just comes in, sings two songs, fights, and leave.”

"The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, it’s very important that heroes like me play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. I do a big, good film in 1–2 years. Because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully so that I don’t let people down,” he added.

