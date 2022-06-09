Did Sonakshi Sinha just FRIEND ZONE Zaheer Iqbal after his, 'I Love You' post for the Dabangg actress?

Ever since Zaheer Iqbal shared the 'I You' post for the actress it is confirmed that the couple is in LOVE. However since then, the media is trying to get more details about the relationship, but the couple wants to keep their relationship away from the media glare. And amid their relationship getting confirmed based on Zaheer's belated birthday post for Sonakshi Sinha, she has friend-zoned him. How do you ask? Well, today is National Best Friend Day and the actress took to her Instagram and shared 9 photos of her buddies and one of them is Zaheer. Also Read - Zaheer Iqbal-Sonakshi Sinha relationship: Actor's sister breaks silence on the couple's affair and marriage rumours

Well, before lovers one has to be friends and it is said that strengthens your relationship. The post that Sona shared only shows how long they have known each other and are buddies for life. She shared the pictures of her best friends and wrote, " Lol can't believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)". Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha REACTS to her wedding rumours with Zaheer Iqbal; joins Insta trend with a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue

While Zaheer's post ignited the relationship rumours of the couple soon after that, the wedding speculations started doing the rounds. While Sonakshi chose to react to the wedding reports in the most hilarious way possible. She took to her Instagram and shared the post and joined the trend of a viral meme.

While talking about Zaheer And Sona, the conjectures of them dating has been for quite a time now. But we only have to wait for the couple to make a formal announcement. On the professional front, Sonakshi has just turned into an entrepreneur by launching the nail addition for every woman and girl out there who are crazy for nails. Soezi has become the most loved nail art for girls.