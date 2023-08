Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was a disaster at the box office. The audience was pretty disappointed with the remake of Forrest Gump. The actor took responsibility for the same and reflected on it. And since then, he has taken a break from films. And now, a new report has surfaced stating that Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli felt that Aamir Khan overacted in Laal Singh Chaddha. Yes, you read that right. Kamaal R Khan has strongly reacted to this report. Also Read - Salaar Cease Fire: Prabhas starrer Prashanth Neel film surpasses RRR in terms of number of screening locations in the US [Check List]

SS Rajamouli thinks Aamir Khan overacted in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was the highly anticipated movie of 2022. However, it did not meet the expectations of the audience. And now, a report is going viral on Reddit about Aamir's brother Mansoor Khan revealing SS Rajamouli's reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha. As per the Reddit user, the former filmmaker Khan revealed to a news wire agency that during a conversation with Aamir, the perfectionist actor shared Rajamouli's take on Laal Singh Chaddha. Mansoor had already told Aamir about his OTT acting in the Advait Chandan movie. But the actor felt that because his cousin likes subtlety, he might have thought so. Also Read - SS Rajamouli to give Mahesh Babu the biggest hit of his career; film is going to be bigger than RRR, reveals writer KV Vijayendra Prasad

However, when someone like SS Rajamaouli who gave Indian cinema some of the biggest films, Baahubali 1 & 2 and RRR also criticised his performance, Aamir felt it was time to reflect. "When someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga," Aamir told Khan during a casual conversation, states the Reddit user taking a quote from a news wire agency report. It has grabbed headlines in entertainment news now. Check out the Reddit post here:

Watch the throwback video featuring Aamir Khan here:

Kamaal R Khan calls SS Rajamouli a liar

When the report about SS Rajamouli's take on Aamir Khan's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha broke out, Kamaal R Khan was quick to call out the ace filmmaker. He took to his Twitter handle and called him a liar and a copy master. KRK tweeted that when Rajamouli had watched Laal Singh Chaddha, he had called it a masterpiece. He labelled Rajamouli as a fraud filmmaker. Check out KRK's tweet here:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has not yet announced any film. He is reportedly in talks for a Campeones remake with Farhan Akhtar.