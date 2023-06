SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Both films broke all the records at the box office and set up new ones. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rana Daggubati, Baahubali was all things grand. It was no surprise that they turned out to be an expensive affair. Years later, a columnist named Manobala Vijaybalan, in a tweet, claimed that Rajamouli took a loan of hundreds of crores to make the Prabhas-led films. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee terms Anurag Kashyap as a 'mad eccentric' man revealing why he did not direct Shool

Both parts of Baahubali were produced under the banner of Arka Media Works by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni along with producer K. Raghavendra Rao.

Columnist’s Claim

Columnist Manobala Vijaybalan stated that filmmaker SS Rajamouli took a loan of Rs 400 crores to complete Baahubali. "SS Rajamouli took a loan of ₹400 cr at 24% interest for a period of five and a half years to complete #Baahubali," his tweet read.

Twitter Reacts

The tweet didn’t go down well among fans. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “First he is a director and second what if he has taken a loan ?? Is this news in the movie industry? I don’t know any producer who doesn’t take loans unless he is a multi-millionaire.”

Some outrightly termed it “false news.” “Shobu yarlagadda is the producer. Why will Rajamouli take loan, false news.”

Another said, “Rajamouli was not the producer. And producer didn't take any loans too.”

“Is Rajamouli aware of this,” a fan wrote.

One of the Twitter users asked, “Then what were producers doing? Giving loans to directors?”

Baahubali: The Beginning, at the time of its release in 2015, became the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide as it minted over 650 crore. In 2017, Baahubali: The Conclusion broke the records set by its prequel to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film collected over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.