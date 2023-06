Yes, you read it right. It seems like Tamannaah Bhatia was expecting Vijay Deverakonda as her co-star in Lust Stories 2, but when she learned that it’s Vijay Varma and not Deverakonda, her reaction was priceless. Lust Stories 2 will soon release on Netflix, and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film for many reasons, as the ensemble cast is supremely talented. And one more reason to watch the film is the chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay, who are also real-life lovers, and their fiery chemistry in the teaser added more excitement to make the film watchable soon.

Watch the video where Tamannaah Bhatia's reaction is priceless when she is told Vijay Varma is her co-star after she asks whether it is Vijay Deverakonda.

While the makers of the film dropped one more video of the entire star cast on their official Instagram page, you can see how the entire cast expressed their views when they got the Lust Stories 2 script for the first time. In the video, you can see Tamannaah being hesitant about doing kissing and intimate scenes and asking whether she can cut short to only hugging and touching hands, insisting she will do the scenes passionately. On the other hand, Vijay calls himself the face of lust. Later, both the actors ask who their co-star is. Tamannaah asks if it's Vijay Deverakonda, and when told it's Varma, she puts a straight face and nods her head, while Vijay is okay with Tamannaah being her co-star.

Watch the video of Tamannaah happily mentioning that talking about Vijay Varma brings a smile to her face. Do we hear wedding bells already?

Tamannaah recently, in her interview, called Vijay her happy place and admitted to being in a relationship with him. Clearly, these south Indian divas are different, and they do not mind speaking about their love lives in public, first and now Tamannaah Bhatia.