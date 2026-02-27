Did Tejasswi Prakash leave Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna in tears during Psycho Saiyaan promo event?

Tejasswi Prakash allegedly refused to take part in a joint interview with Surbhi Chandna, which led to drama during the Psycho Saiyaan promotional event on MX Player. Read on to know what happened next!

Is everything good between Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna? It seems like there may be a problem between the two actresses. Significant turmoil is said to have recently occurred during Psycho Saiyaan's MX Player advertising event. Tejasswi reportedly showed up late for the event and declined to engage in a combined promotional engagement with Surbhi. This raised the possibility of a rift between them. The precise cause of the catastrophe is yet unknown, though.

What is the matter between Tejasswi and Surbhi?

Tejasswi was originally supposed to take part in a joint interview with Surbhi for MX Player, according to a report by The Indian Express. Surbhi and Anud Singh Dhaka showed up at the location on the day of the promotional interview. According to reports, they waited for Tejasswi for an hour.

Tejasswi was reportedly running late because of a wardrobe problem. But as the minutes stretched into hours, she failed to show up. Her publicity staff apparently told the media later that she would not be going to the event.

Tejasswi refused a joint interview with...

Following conversations between Tejasswi's publicist and the MX Player PR team, it was communicated that the actress was unwilling to participate in a joint interview with Surbhi. According to reports, she refused to take part as long as Surbhi was there during the exchange.

When contacted, the MX Player team stated, “Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections at the time. It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us, leaving us in a difficult position.”

Why was Surbhi in tears?

Tejasswi finally showed up at the location and headed straight to the makeup area after much back and forth. Surbhi was then observed exiting the room in tears after her staff apparently informed her of the situation. It was also said that Anud Singh Dhaka was distressed by the entire incident.

Tejasswi eventually carried out the interviews. Tejasswi and Surbhi have not yet addressed the issue.

