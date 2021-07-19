Did this POPULAR starlet meet Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh on Sunday?

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her second son in February. Around the same time, she shifted into her new home. While the first two months passed slowly, the actress has been meeting friends quite often now. Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and family members have been dropping in quite regularly. It looks like baby Jeh had a new visitor on Sunday. Yes, his mamu (uncle) Aadar Jain visited Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was not alone. His girlfriend Tara Sutaria also accompanied him. She wore a white tube top, wide jeans and ballet flats. He was dressed simply in jeans and shirt. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more B-Town couples we want to see get married in 2021 – view pics

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are going strong since a year now. While there were rumours, her presence at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra kind of confirmed that they are dating. Later, she made it official by posting a loved-up message for him. She has said that falling and being in love is a beautiful thing and there is nothing to hide about it. Tara Sutaria is seen at every function at Aadar Jain's home. She was also there for the Karva Chauth dinner hosted by the Jains for new bride, Anissa Malhotra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite close to her cousins. She shared a pic of a workout session with them recently. The actress' second son Jeh was born in February. She has also released her book, Pregnancy Bible. The actress said that she was not a perfect mom the first time round. Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about how gut-wrenching it was to leave her son and go to work but she said she wants an identify beyond that of a mother. The lady is surely acing all her roles. On the professional front, she will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha.