Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday night attended brother Sohail Khan's 53rd birthday bash in Mumbai. The entire Khan family including Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan along with Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri were spotted arriving to attend Sohail's birthday. All the Khan members sweetly obliged and posed for the paparazzi, but Tiger 3 actor Salman lost his calm at them.

Well, this happened when Salman was exiting from Sohail's house after the birthday bash with his mother Salma when paps surrounded his car to click his pictures. It was quite visible that Salman was upset at them for their behavior and was heard saying, 'Piche hato sab' before going into his car. Also Read - When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif she missed the bus to become Mrs Khan; addressed her as ‘Katrina Kapoor’

Watch Salman Khan getting angry on paps video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Salman's mother Salman celebrated her 81st birthday and her daughter Arpita Khan and son-in-law Atul Agnihotri wished her on social media. Salman won hearts with his performance in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

A few days ago, Mumbai Police reviewed Salman's security after he had received yet another threat from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a social media post. On Sunday, the gang claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Gippy Grewal’s home in Canada.