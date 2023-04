It is a known fact that and Tiger Shroff are good friends. The two have worked together and share a great camaraderie. The handsome hunk was linked to for the longest time. The two were in a reported relationship for years. Last year, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff allegedly called it quits. It seems Tiger Shroff has a soft corner for Shraddha Kapoor. On Koffee with Karan, he told the host that he feels she is a great person. He even said that he had always been infatuated by her. Well, there is no dearth of mischief makers on social media, and this is what happened.

TIGER SHROFF'S EDITED FART VIDEO

Well, someone has made an edited video of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. It is a combination of two videos. The clip has merged a couple of their promotional videos. In the second one, it looks like he sat on something and it made a noise like a fart machine. We do not know what happened by this video is trending on YouTube and social media.

NETIZENS REACT IN HILARIOUS MANNER

The video has got funny reactions from people. A person commented, "Mard sirf apni pasandida ladki ke liye hi paad skta hai," while another one said, "This is why Disha left him. Backstory: while they were doing gymnastics, tiger farted. And Disha didn’t like it. Sad truth." Many have pointed out to the blow machine kept behind him. Well, this is not the first time that Bollywood celebs and their fart has made news. trended for days on YouTube for her alleged farts on . The video has got million of views.

TIGER SHROFF - SHRADDHA KAPOOR FRIENDSHIP

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have been friends since decades. The two were in the same school and attended birthday parties of common group of friends. She said that she had a crush on him. The two have a good bond off screen. The actress is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff's work ethic. We know that he is one of the most hard working people in the industry. Well, the edited video is making a lot of people laugh if not anything else.