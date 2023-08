Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who were in a relationship for quite a long time, recently parted ways and are busy with their lives. As per reports, Tiger has found love again. He has been dating Deesha Dhanuka after his breakup with Disha Patani. Deesha is in a senior position in a renowned production house. A source close to the actor revealed to the publication that Tiger and Deesha have been together for over a year now. While Deesha plays an important role in giving suggestions to Tiger on his scripts and projects.

While they never openly addressed the rumoured relationship, their affectionate exchanges on social media and vacation snapshots spoke volumes about their connection. Recent headlines emerged when reports circulated that they had parted ways. However, the latest news suggests that Tiger Shroff is no longer single.

According to a Bombay Times report, Tiger Shroff has been romantically linked to Deesha Dhanuka for over a year and a half. Allegedly, Deesha holds a senior position within a production house, and their relationship blossomed after Tiger's separation from Disha Patani. Sources indicate that Deesha frequently offers script suggestions to Tiger, while he takes an active role in her fitness regimen. Moreover, Tiger's family reportedly holds a positive opinion of Deesha and is fully aware of their relationship.

When approached for confirmation, Tiger responded via text to the publication, stating, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months ago, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years.” In response to the same query, Deesha chose to remain silent.

Turning to his professional endeavours, Tiger is set to make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, where he will step into the universe as a new police officer. Apart from this, his pipeline includes projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Ganapath, in which he stars alongside Kriti Sanon.