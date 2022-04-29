Did Urfi Javed get caught red-handed by police while shooting an adult film? – deets inside

More than her short stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed is now known for her bizarre fashion choices. She often gets trolled for wearing risque outfits at public places. From adorning her body only with flowers to stepping out in a transparent mermaid dress, Urfi has grabbed all the wrong attention. She was also criticised by Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah who called her dressing as 'distasteful'. But Urfi cares less about what people think about her. A new video of Urfi is going viral where she is seen getting caught red-handed by police while shooting for an adult film. Here's what happened next. Also Read - From being sl*t shamed at 15 to getting trolled for her revealing clothes; 5 times Urfi Javed grabbed headlines

The video shared by content creator Rohit Gupta in February, shows Urfi visiting an office where she meets a director who wants to cast her in his film. He tells her that it is a secret project and has been cast as a villain in the film. Urfi gets excited. Later, she is told that they have cast a foreign actor as a hero and Badshah will be composing the music.

Then Rohit acts as another director who arrives in the office with the film's lead actor. When Urfi enquires about the lead actor, she is told that he is from Uganda. The director then invites Urfi to audition with the actor and gives her weird dialogues to enact. The next moment, a man dressed in police uniform barges in into the office and starts thrashing all the three men for shooting an adult film.

They take no time to blame Urfi for the matter, which shocks and angers the latter to a great extent. She then calls up her manager and starts shouting at him for scheduling such an audition for her. As Urfi starts to get anxious, her manager reveals to her on the phone that they were pulling a prank on her and nothing of this is real. Urfi looks on with disbelief with a smirk on her face while everyone bursts into laughter.

Take a look.

Apart from her bizarre fashion, Urfi is also known for her work in shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and Puncch Beat Season 2.