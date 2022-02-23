Did Urvashi Rautela flaunt a love bite in recent video? Here's a Fact Check

is a paparazzi's favourite. The actress gets clicked often and she happily poses for the cameras. However, her recent video got her a lot of attention. Netizens could spot a mark on her neck and soon it was concluded that it was a love bite. It made it to the news that Urvashi Rautela was spotted flaunting a love bite. But she is here to clear all the speculations. Taking to her Twitter handle, Urvashi Rautela said it loud and clear that she was not flaunting any love bite. Rather it was a lipstick mark. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Palak Tiwari and other Bollywood celebs who got trolled for strange reasons

On Twitter, Urvashi Rautela demanded an apology from a media portal for spreading false stories. She stated that it was a lipstick mark that got rubbed onto her neck due to the mask. She wrote, "Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone's image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits." Well, this sets the record straight. Check out her tweet and video below:

Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits. pic.twitter.com/o7mbrANMqP — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) February 20, 2022

Workwise, Urvashi next has Inspector Avinash opposite in her kitty. She also has bilingual thriller Black Rose and Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2 in the pipeline.