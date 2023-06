Actor and model Urvashi Rautela’s mother, Meera Rautela, has denied reports claiming that her daughter has moved to a new house worth ₹190 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area. The alleged new abode was believed to be a four-storey bungalow with a lavish garden, personal gym, and huge backyard space. However, the nature of Urvashi's purchase is still unknown. According to reports, Urvashi moved to her new house without making any noise about her investment about three months ago. Even the name of her new bungalow is under wraps. She had reportedly been searching for her dream house for seven to eight months before deciding on the Juhu property, suggested reports. Previously, she had shown interest in a bungalow named Celest, located within the Lokhandwala Complex. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Palak Tiwari flop royally on the fashion charts

The reports claimed that 's new home came with a personal gym and a huge backyard space. The said bungalow shares a wall with the popular Chopra bungalow which was previously owned by ’s wife Pamela Chopra who died earlier this year. However, there is no confirmation whether she has rented or purchased the property. Also Read - IIFA 2023 : Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal, most stylish Bollywood stars at IIFA Pre-event ‘Green Carpet’

Juhu is known to be an area frequented by Bollywood stars. The neighborhood is home to 's Jalsa, and 's Shivshakti, 's Villa in the Sky, and ’s Mannat Apartments. and also have their sea-facing bungalow in the same neighborhood. Also Read - IIFA 2023: After stunning at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela turns heads in an all-white outfit

Urvashi Rautela became popular after winning Miss Diva Universe 2015. She made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013 and has since appeared in various Bollywood films such as (2016), (2016), Hate Story 4 (2018), and (2019). She also ventured into Kannada films with Mr. Airavata in 2014, and her first Tamil film, The Legend, released in 2022.

Urvashi was recently seen on the red carpet of the 76th , where she made a stunning appearance. She also attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. Her latest work includes a special appearance in Telugu film Agent's dance number Wild Saala.

In conclusion, while reports suggested that Urvashi Rautela has moved into a new house worth ₹190 crore in Juhu, her mother has denied the claims. The actor has been making headlines for her work and appearances at prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival and IIFA Awards.