Samantha Ruth Prabhu was facing a lot of trolling for her fake accent while she promoted her upcoming web series, Citadel, with Varun Dhawan. And now the Shaakuntalam fans have come out in her support, slamming back the trolls for making fun of her accent and mentioning that this is how she speaks, and they can look at her old videos for proof. While this latest video of Samantha and Varun is grabbing a lot of attention, netizens feel that even Varun tried hard to control his laughter after listening to Sam while talking to the press about their web series Citadel. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 10th-grade report card goes viral; Shaakuntalam actress was one bright student

In the video, you can see how Varun is carefully listening to Samantha, and the moment she goes on the high pitch and her accent comes out as an atypical South Indian accent while speaking in English, his facial expressions change, and netizens feel that he is trying very hard to control his laughter as he can’t take his accent. There are tons of people who are defending Samantha's accent, while many feel Varun situation. Also Read - Citadel premiere: After Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabs eyeballs with her accent; netizens have mixed reaction [WATCH VIDEO]

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan controlling his laughter after listening to Samantha’s accent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodCorner (@bolly.wood.corner)

One user comments, "It's her accent she isn't faking.mplease watch her previous interviews instead of trolling her accent". Another user commented, "South Indians getting offended again". One more user said," This is not fake accent guys, I've seen her previous interviews!". "Idon’t hear any fake Western accent. I hear a bit of her South Indian accent. She is a good actress and seems like a nice, humble person. A bit sick of people mocking others for no reason". Well earlier Jr NTR was slammed and trolled for his accent while he promoted RRR globally, his accent was called fake and later the actors fans came to his defence. Also Read - Varun Dhawan birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Citadel co-star with UNSEEN video of him trying to speak in Telugu [Watch]

Varun and Samantha will be seen sharing the screen tighter in Citadel for the first time ever. 's Citadel has a strong and special connection with their Indian version, and fans can't wait to watch their crackling chemistry together for the first time ever. Samantha has come a long way in her career, has overcome all the hurdles, and has become an inspiration to many. Her fans cannot see her getting trolled for unnecessary reasons.