Diwali 2021 is truly special for Katrina Kaif. The actress’ Big Bollywood film Sooryavanshi has released in theatres and she is reportedly gearing up to get married with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. This will be her last Diwali as a single woman. And to make things more special, Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena Kaushal did a special gesture for the bahu-to-be. A source privy to the details has exclusively disclosed to BollywoodLife that Katrina received a special gift hamper from Vicky’s family. It is said to be curated by his mother Veena Kaushal. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Amidst wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate the festival of lights together

The source revealed, “It was a Diwali hamper with hand-picked items by Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal. It is Indian tradition to send gifts for the bride/groom-to-be and their families as a shagun once the wedding is fixed and this could be just that from Vicky’s family for their soon to be bahu Katrina.” Also Read - Sooryavanshi full HD movie leaked online; Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif film available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Further revealing about the contents of the hamper, the source revealed, “It has hand-made dark chocolates since Katrina loves them, Indian mithai and namkeen without which no Diwali hamper can be complete, a few sarees and some jewellery pieces.” Also Read - Sooryavanshi short movie review: Rohit Shetty rekindles the joy of watching a top-notch masala movie on the big screen with this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer

Meanwhile, as reports and rumours of their impending wedding catch speed, both Katrina and Vicky have stayed tight lipped about the same. The two were spotted attending Arti Shetty’s Diwali bash on Thursday night and they both came in their respective cars. This would be their last Diwali as boyfriend and girlfriend before they become husband and wife post their winter wedding.

On the work front, both Katrina and Vicky are touted to be on a break before their wedding and then go out to shoot their projects – Tiger 3 and Sam Manekshaw biopic at the start of 2022.