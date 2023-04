Vijay Varma has won over fans with his fab acting in films like , Darlings and Hurdang to name a few. But now, he is making news due to his alleged relationship with . The whole story started after some fans claimed to have seen them together at a New Year's party in Goa. It seems the two hugged and kissed when the clock hit midnight. The whole news went viral within hours. The next day they were seen together at the Mumbai airport. But they did not pose together for the paparazzi. The two have be seen together at events though. Also Read - South Indian actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia raise the fashion bar on the NMACC red carpet [Watch Video]

VIJAY VARMA'S PIC LEAVES FANS GUESSING

Vijay Varma has posted a picture where he is chilling in the pool. Well, it is summers and nothing looks more inviting than a cool dip in the waters. In the backdrop, we can see a peacock taking a sip of water from the pool. It looks like he is in Rajasthan. But fans are wondering who is the lady whose face has been concealed in the picture. Some even thought if it was Tamannaah Bhatia who subtly photo bombed the picture. Others saw the shirtless pic and said it was the perfect thirst trap.

Take a look at Vijay Varma's Insta pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

VIJAY VARMA AND TAMANNAAH'S ALLEGED LOVE STORY

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia apparently met on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The two took an instant liking to one another. It seems they have been together for more than six months. However, they are just in the courtship phase and have not given much thought to the future of the relationship. But their families are aware and quite happy for the duo. Vijay Varma burst into the scene after his fab performance in Gully Boy. He has not looked back since then.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA DENYING MARRIAGE RUMORS

The actress has been caught in marriage rumours every now and then. There were talks of how she is going to marry a Mumbai - based businessman in 2022. It seems he had been in love with her for many years. Finally, the actress agreed to his proposal. Tamannaah denied the rumours in the most hilarious manner.