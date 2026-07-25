Did Vijay's Jana Nayagan feature BTS or ENHYPEN? Viral scene SPARKS K-Pop fan war online

A blink-and-miss moment in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has unexpectedly sparked a K-pop fan war. Eagle-eyed viewers claim posters of BTS and ENHYPEN appear in Mamitha Baiju's room, with fans debating which group was actually featured. The viral scene has now become one of the film's most unexpected talking points online.

Did Vijay's Jana Nayagan feature BTS or ENHYPEN? Viral scene SPARKS K-Pop fan war online

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan isn’t just breaking box office records; it’s ignited a whole new wave of excitement online, not over the plot, not even over Vijay’s big farewell, no, this time, it’s a split-second scene packed with K-pop posters that’s got everyone talking, with BTS and ENHYPEN fans duking it out online. It started when a short clip from Jana Nayagan started trending. It shows Vijay’s Vetri in a heart-to-heart with Viji, played by Mamitha Baiju, inside her room, this happens right after a moment where her marriage proposal comes up. Later, Pooja Hegde’s character, Kayal, comes in to comfort Vetri. The scene’s supposed to tug at the heartstrings. But honestly? All anyone could talk about were the K-pop posters plastered across Viji’s walls.

BTS vs. ENHYPEN: Fans Won’t Budge

Once the clip hit social media, fans wasted no time hitting pause and zoom. People claimed they could see BTS everywhere, with a few insisting there was even a Jungkook solo poster in the mix. Some swore all seven BTS members were in one shot. Of course, ENHYPEN fans jumped right in, saying their group was represented too. Others chimed in, spotting both BTS and ENHYPEN, and a couple even argued they glimpsed BLACKPINK hiding out in the corner.

Social Media in Detective Mode

Now, Instagram, X, and fan forums are flooded with side-by-side screenshots. Some argue Viji’s room is basically a BTS shrine. Others say the set designers clearly tried to make the space look real for a young, K-pop obsessed character, throwing in a mix of groups on purpose. The filmmakers haven’t said a word about the whole thing, but this little background touch has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight.

Jana Nayagan Still Smashing Records

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a milestone, Vijay’s last film before politics takes over. The cast features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Mamitha Baiju. The box office numbers are wild. Day one, it pulled in around ₹42.7 crore in India. Day two kept up the energy with ₹21.15 crore. The momentum hasn’t let up. That seemingly small production detail, some K-pop posters in a teenager’s bedroom has now linked and divided fans all over. The debate rages on: which idols really made it into Vijay’s final film scene? And, honestly, who would’ve thought a few posters could spark this much drama?

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