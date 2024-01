Virat Kohli has been making news every day. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's T20 team is being discussed a lot on social media. The two have not been a part of the T20 team since 2022 where India lost to England in the World Cup. While this is on-field matter, Virat Kohli fans are angered with controversial Punjabi singer Shubh. People will remember that his concerts in India were cancelled after he showed support for a separate Punjab away from India. He was labelled as anti-nationalist and Khalistani by people on social media. Now, his new song Safety Off has come. Also Read - Real reason Virat Kohli rushed to meet Anushka Sharma from South Africa revealed

Did Shubh take a dig at Virat Kohli and his teammates in new song?

The new song Safety Off has come out. Fans are in awe of the number and feel it will leave a mark on the global level. The song is about his struggles where he talks about loneliness. In the verses, he hints that people deserted him overnight. Fans felt if he was referring to Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya who followed him on Instagram. Kohli had said that Shubh was his fave Punjabi singer. They would interact on the platform as well. But after the Khalistan controversy, he unfollowed him on Instagram. Some people highlighted that Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh might have indirectly hinted at the cricketing ace. It should be noted that he has not mentioned the star cricketer anywhere in the number. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: B-town celebs who kissed in public

The video was shared by a supposed fan of Rohit Sharma. As we know, fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fight endlessly on social media. They have told supporters of Sharma not to support Shubh in their blind hate for Virat Kohli.

Shubh Roasting Virat Kohli in his Latest Song - Safety off. pic.twitter.com/q4KEJR6hjh — Immy|| ?? (@TotallyImro45) January 8, 2024

Aur tumko acha lg rha shame on u ek khalistani ka support krt hue — @vipin mishra ?? (@viplnt) January 8, 2024

Rohit fans showing levels.

Now you will even support khalistani just because you hate Virat.

Anti-nationalists.

Shame on you. — Sanjana (@Sanjana300290) January 8, 2024

Hope Shubh joins Sidhu Moosewala soon.??? pic.twitter.com/IdlQ8KaGeE — Rav? (@Ra__Virat) January 8, 2024

Bhai no tension lawrence bishnoi ko call kiya maine — BOXER? (@iamambassador12) January 8, 2024

Shubh taking shots on Kohli in his songs. — Rav? (@Ra__Virat) January 9, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to be parents soon?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are supposed to be expecting their second child. The couple have a baby girl Vamika. Their New Year pics with his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra went viral on social media. They are yet to confirm if the actress is indeed pregnant with second baby.