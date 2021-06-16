Did Virat Kohli's sister reveal how Virat and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika looks? She RESPONDS

Ever since Virat Kohli and were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, the couple has refrained from sharing pictures of their daughter Vamika on social media platforms. Recently, reports of Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra revealing how Vamika looks had been doing the rounds of social media. Responding to the reports, Bhawna has now urged fans to not encourage such news as she totally respects the couple's privacy. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's 'tea controversy' back in the news as former India selector MSK Prasad breaks his silence

An Instagram user had asked Bhawna about Vamika in her Ask Me Anything session. The fan wanted to know who Vamika resembles Virat or Anushka. “Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat,” the fan asked. To which, Bhawna had replied, "Yes we have and she’s an angel” without revealing any specific details about Vamika's looks. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Golmaal, Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai and more films that saved dying careers [Part 2] – view pics

She has now issued a statement on Vamika's appearance. "Guys Virat and Anushka have already requested media to refrain from Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggests that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself,” Bhawna wrote on her Instagram stories. Also Read - From Anushka Sharma to Avika Gor: B-town celebs who REFUSED to endorse fairness creams

At the time of Vamika's birth, Virat and Anushka had requested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their daughter asking them to respect their privacy. "As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read the couple's joint statement.

A couple of weeks ago, Virat revealed the reason why Anushka and he aren't posting pics of their daughter on social media. One fan asked Virat about the meaning of their daughter's name Vamika. The fan also enquired about Vamika's well-being and requested if they can see a glimpse of her. To which, he replied, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Virat and Anushka have recently flown to England with baby Vamika for the cricket tournament.