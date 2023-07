Vivek Agnihotri has taken to Twitter to refute fake news claiming that he declared victory in a box office battle with actor Prabhas. The false report suggested that his film, The Kashmir Files, outperformed Prabhas' Radhe Shayam during their clash at the box office in March last year and that he was planning a similar clash with The Vaccine War. In reality, Vivek had criticized Prabhas' film Adipurush, which was based on the Ramayana, expressing that the audience is discerning and won't accept just anyone as a portrayal of God. Also Read - Prabhas’ kind gesture towards Salaar crew is winning Internet, fans call him 'pure soul', 'king'

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the region in the 1990s. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film courted controversy but emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. It also became the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore mark at the domestic box office since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me. https://t.co/IoHqdZGXCl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 27, 2023

Vivek is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War, featuring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, the film explores the endeavors of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines. The Vaccine War is slated to hit theaters in 11 languages on Dussehra 2023.

On the work front, Prabhas' Salaar is slated for release on September 28 and is directed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Salaar, he has Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin. This film has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. Both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD will be released in two parts.