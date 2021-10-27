Aryan Khan's case has become a matter of national scrutiny, with the spotlight falling heavily on his multiple denials of bail and how unjust it all seems to be when neither any drugs were found on Aryan Khan's person nor has the Narcotics Control Bureau been able to prove that he consumed any drugs when they had arrested him aboard the cruise liner. Sameer Wankhede and his team. However, you'd be surprised to know that this isn't the first time that Sameer Wankhede has used all his powers to go after Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Also Read - After BFF Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan’s bhai Salman Khan gets trolled for partying amid Aryan Khan drugs case

The arrest of his son, , isn’t Shah Rukh Khan’s first brush with Sameer Wankhede, current zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, no siree. More than a decade ago, the officer had stopped Shah Rukh at Mumbai airport, leading to the actor being made to pay customs duty. In July 2011, after had landed in the city with his family post a trip to Holland and London, Wankhede stopped and questioned him for allegedly not declaring foreign goods that attracted duty. Wankhede was at the time assistant commissioner of customs stationed at the airport. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh: From his Rs 2.7 crore annual salary, to his actual job - here's all about the man responsible to keep Khan and his kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam safe

Shah Rukh, who had at least 20 bags, was questioned for several hours, and his luggage was checked by Wankhede’s team for possible evasion of duty. The actor and his family were ultimately allowed to leave; he was subsequently asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in customs duty. Well, it does seem like Mr. Sameer Wankhede has had SRK on his radar since a long time. Also Read - Salman Khan and family pray for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan; postpones important Tiger 3-Pathan schedule for his friend