Aamir Khan is and will always be Bhuvan for his fans, and they definitely cannot imagine anyone else in Lagaan, but there was a time when the superstar wasn't the first choice to play the role of the film; it was Abhishek Bachchan who was approached to play the lead, and he rejected it. Yes, you read it right. Calling him a misfit for the role, Abhishek Bachchan turned down the role of Ashutosh Gowariker and said to ETimes, " I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it.

Abhishek Bachchan even added that he is glad Aamir Khan did the role and called him the perfect fit, and we agree. Abhishek has come a long way and proved his acting prowess in every film he has done. Talking about the Junior Bachchan said, she has no regrets about not doing Lagan and feels that every film is destined for every actor. In fact, he feels embarrassed to talk about the films he rejected and wasn't a part of.

Further in the same interview, the Dasvi actor said, "I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it." Well, we rethink, and we feel Abhishek too would have done justice with Lagaan. The film today has been out for 22 years, and still it's so fresh in people's minds. Lagaan was definitely a masterpiece by Ashutosh Gowariker.

But did you now initially Aamir Khan also rejected Lagaan calling it a bizarre story, "When I heard Lagaan, in five minutes of its narration, I rejected it. I was like it is a story of people who are not able to pay Lagaan as there are no rains and they play cricket with British people? I was like 'What a bizarre thought is this? I told Ashutosh, ‘This is a strange story. I told him to get me a different story’." But he was amazed to see the final script.