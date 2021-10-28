Aryan Khan's case has become a matter of national scrutiny, with the spotlight falling heavily on his multiple denials of bail and how unjust it all seems to be when neither any drugs were found on Aryan Khan's person nor has the Narcotics Control Bureau been able to prove that he consumed any drugs when they had arrested him aboard the cruise liner. Sameer Wankhede and his team. However, you'd be surprised to know that this isn't the first time that a member of Shah Rukh Khan's family has found himself behind bars and embroiled in an unjust court trial. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Will Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan go to meet their son in jail today?

maternal grandfather, Shah Nawaz Khan, a resident of Kahuta, now in Pakistan, during pre-Independence days was jailed by the our colonial British rulers for revolting against the British India army he was earlier a part of. Shah Nawaz Khan transcended from a soldier in the British India army to full blown revolutionary for India's freedom struggle, which had no doubt irked his erstwhile superior colonial officers. And then, SRK's patriotism and loyalty to the nation is constantly put under the scanner for crying out loud.

Anyway, not to digress, Shah Nawaz Khan was captured by the Japanese army after the fall of Singapore in 1942 during World War II, and as a Prisoner of War, he got heavily influenced by Netaji Subhas Chandra's speeches and revolted against the British, joining Netaji's INA in the bargain. After the fall of the Axis Powers (Germany, Italy, Japan) by Allied Forces (UK, France, Poland) in WWII, Shah Rukh's grandfather was brought to India along with others in Bose's army, where they were held as prisoners and tried under a British court albeit on Indian soil. And that's how isn't the first member from Shah Rukh Khan's family to be placed in jail and face a supposedly unfair court trail.