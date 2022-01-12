Today, it was announced that and will be seen together in a movie titled Selfiee. The film will be produced by ’s Dharma Productions and it will be directed by Raj Mehta. Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License which starred and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While Akshay will step into the shoes of Prithviraj, Emraan will portray the character Suraj played. Well, everyone is excited to watch Akshay and Emraan on the big screen together for the first time. But do you know that both the actors have been a part of a franchise earlier? Also Read - Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for remake of Malayalam movie Driving License – WATCH announcement video

Let’s go back to 2010. , Emraan Hashmi, , and starred in a film titled Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Emraan played the role of an upcoming gangster named Shoaib Khan. The directorial was a super hit at the box office, so the makers decided to make it a franchise. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar hikes fee to this EYE-POPPING amount; budget to spiral beyond control? EXCLUSIVE

In 2013, a sequel to the film titled Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara was released. In the second installment, the makers showed the older version of Shoaib and Akshay Kumar played the role in the movie. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu wants to enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe; wants to work with Ranveer Singh

So, Akshay and Emraan played the same characters in the franchise. While Emraan was seen as the young Shoaib, Akshay was roped in to play the older version of the character.

Talking about Selfiee, the movie will reportedly start rolling by end of this month or early February. Well, moviegoers are now waiting to know which actresses will be roped in to play female leads in the film.

Selfiee will be Akshay and director Raj Mehta’s second collaboration. The direct-actor duo have earlier worked together in the 2019 release which was a super hit at the box office.