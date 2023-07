Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story is among the most talked about ones. They fell in love with each other when Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. The Sholay actor had four kids Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijayata Deol with his first wife. But in 1980, he married Hema Malini. It is reported that they fell in love with each other while filming Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Reportedly, in 1979, Dharmendra and Hema Malini converted to Islam to marry as the actor did not want to leave his first wife. In 1981, they welcomed Esha Deol. But did you know that Dharmendra booked an entire nursing home during Esha Deol's birth? Also Read - Hema Malini, Esha Deol make shocking revelations about Dharmendra in throwback video, netizens are in disbelief

As reported by Koimoi.com, a good friend of Hema Malini, Neetu Kohli made this big revelation on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. She said that Dharmendra booked an entire nursing home that had around 100 rooms so that Hema Malini was comfortable while giving birth to Esha Deol. She was quoted saying, "When Esha was going to be born, nobody knew that Hema was pregnant, so Dharam ji had booked the whole hospital for Esha. It was a nursing home with about 100 rooms. He booked all the 100 rooms for Esha to be born." She further added, "No one knew that this is what Dharam ji had done." That's going the extra mile to ensure the comfort of your partner. Also Read - When Hema Malini revealed why she did not play the typical wife to Dharmendra to impress him

Check out the Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai episode of Hema Malini below:

Recently, Dharmendra hit headlines due to his cryptic posts for his daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. He shared a picture with Esha Deol and wrote, "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you." Also Read - Amid Dharmendra apologising to Hema Malini, Esha, Ahana; Karan Deol drops his 'honeymoon' pictures with wife and father Sunny Deol

These came after Dharmendra attended Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding. Pictures and videos of the big-fat Indian wedding viral on social media in no time. Dharmendra ensured to enjoy every bit of his grandson's wedding.