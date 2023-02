The latest doc-series titled The Romantics released on Netflix is the talk of the town. It celebrates the legacy of Yash Chopra and YRF over 50 years. The docu-series has every big star talking about their connection with The Chopras. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan - all are a part of this series. The highlight though is Aditya Chopra. The film producer who prefers to stay away from the limelight and never gets clicked by the paparazzi has made an appearance in this show and spoken at length about a lot of his films. He also spoke about Dhoom that was a blockbuster. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bhumi Pednekar makes news of allegedly dating builder Yash Kataria, Aditya Chopra trends on social media after face reveal on The Romantics and more

In the show, Aditya Chopra spoke about the three pillars of the film - drama, emotion and romance. But with Dhoom, he decided to remove these three pillars and add bikes. He said that he wanted to combine and . He further revealed that he had more budget for the bikes in the film than the star cast. He was quoted saying, "In Dhoom, I spent more money on bikes than on , , !" The action drama is among the most successful franchises of YRF. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and more. It was a chase drama with villains riding fancy bikes.

Aditya Chopra also spoke about Uday Chopra's failed career as an actor. The filmmaker mentioned that YRF has launched many newcomers and made careers of many but they could not make him star. "My brother is an actor, and he is not very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He is the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF that has launched newcomers, we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our ow," he said. Uday Chopra appeared in a few film and then took up production.