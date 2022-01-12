Jacqueline Fernandez is in the limelight for her alleged relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The conman has claimed that the two were in love with each other. Jacqueline Fernandez who has faced the ED twice has revealed that she was unaware of his real identity. Some days back, a pic of Sukesh and her started going viral. We could what seemed like a hickey on her neck. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote a note requesting people not to circulate her private pics in this manner. As we know, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's assets were estimated at around Rs 200 crore. He described himself as a government lobbyist to the ED. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez's throwback TOPLESS photos prove why she's one of Bollywood's hottest ladies ever

Well, many fans know that Jacqueline Fernandez was once linked to the prince of Bahrain Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa. In fact, the two dated for a decade. You will be shocked to know his net worth. In a survey done in 2011, he was ranked as one of the richest royals in the globe. His assets are estimated at 11. 4 billion US dollars. As we know, the princes of UAE have assets running in billion and trillions. The two shared a deep bond. Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa is quite a globe-trotter and is a musician too.

In 2011, he told Gulf News that Jacqueline Fernandez and he were in a long distance relationship and it was a difficult situation. He made a music album to give vent to his feelings after the painful breakup. He said, "So a lot of the lyrics came from all the ups and the downs of being in a 10-year-old relationship." Jacqueline Fernandez was also reportedly dating Sajid Khan but ended the affair due to his alleged possessive nature. In 2015, stories came of how she is dating a friend Adam Caldera who was based in the US.

Well, this alleged relationship of Jacqueline Fernandez has brought her bad luck. We hope she soars above this soon!