Did you know? James Bond actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan starrer

Popular Hollywood star, , who garnered popularity across the globe for his portrayal of James Bond 007 in films like The Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Spectre, had once auditioned for a Bollywood film. You might find it surprising yes, the actor did this for , , starrer , which has received the status of a cult-classic among the fans. The actor had auditioned for the role of James McKinley in the film, which was later played by Steven Mackintosh.

Director of the film, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made the revelation in his autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror, co-written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, where he wrote, "I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig." He added, "Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history."

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is gearing up for the releasing of his next Bond film, which is titled No Time To Die. The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga and also features , , , , Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright and in key roles. Rami Malek plays the lead antagonist in the film and we are more than excited to see his face-off between him and Daniel Craig. After coming on board, Rami said, "I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing."