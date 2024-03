Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Murder Mubarak. The diva has created a name for herself in the industry and has now become a household name. The actress has been winning hearts with her performances in films. She has also undergone a physical transformation before she entered Bollywood. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow us on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - When Karisma Kapoor accused her ex husband Sunjay Kapur forced her to sleep with his friends; asked his mom to slap her in pregnancy

An old video of Sara from her graduation ceremony from 2013 has been going viral on social media now. In the video, Sara was seen being called on the stage with the name 'Sara Sultan'. Sara was seen receiving her graduation certificate from Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan. She accepted her certificate and her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were seen beside her. Both Saif and Amrita were immensely proud of their daughter Sara for achieving yet another milestone. Well, Sara has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University.

After the video had gone viral on social media, netizens filled it with comments. Several netizens were surprised and puzzled to know, why the actress was called Sara Sultan instead of Sara Ali Khan. One user wrote, 'So their last name is Sultan????? What.' While, another commented saying, 'Why is she called Sara Sultan here? I remember even in an interview she said her name is Sara Sultan Everywhere else it says Sara Ali Khan Pataudi'.

In an old interview with East India Comedy, Sara disclosed that during her past travels to the US, the airport officials would often check her due to the huge difference between her current appearance and the photos on her identification. Sara weighed 96kg and the diva transformed herself. She even revealed of had 'Sultan' as her title on her student visa, but did not reveal more details about the same.

Here's a video of Sara Ali Khan below:

Well, Sara's Murder Mubarak will be streaming on Netflix on March 15 which is a crime thriller. It will also star Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar in key roles. The crime thriller is based on Anuja Chandan’s best-selling novel Club you to Death.

On the work front, Sara will play the role of a young freedom fighter Usha Rani in Ae Watan Mere Watan, slated to premiere on March 21.