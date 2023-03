Rani Mukerji is back in the news as her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is generating rave reviews. The film based on a true story has managed to impress all. The emotional tale of a mother fighting the Norwegian Government to get her kids back has left everyone emotional. Rani Mukerji has been on her toes promoting the film and conducting interviews. Amidst this, an old story about Rani Mukerji's childhood has resurfaced on the web. Did you know that Rani Mukerji got swapped with another baby right after her birth? Here's a fun story coming your way. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan DISAGREES with Janhvi Kapoor's THIS statement over respect

When got stuck with a Punjabi family post birth

In an interview with ABP News, Rani Mukerji had once revealed that post birth, she got stuck in a room of a Punjabi family. It was her mom who actually brought her back. When her mother was given another baby, she immediately realised that the little one is not hers. Thanks to Rani Mukerji's eyes. The actress' mother told the hospital staff that her baby has brown eyes and everyone went looking for her. There was a Punjabi family who was having a baby for the eighth time and Rani Mukerji was mistakenly given to them. Rani Mukerji revealed that even now her family jokes about the incident and says that she actually belongs to a Punjabi family. LOL! The story is as dramatic as it can get.

Talking about Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, the film reportedly collected Rs 2.89 crore on its third day. It has shown slight growth at the box office. Though the pace is slow, the film has only been receiving positive reviews from all corners. It has competition from starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and 's movie Zwigato.