and 's love story is no less than a romantic Bollywood movie that had all the right ingredients. The two fell in love with each other while they were shooting for 's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Though Deepika initially had her reservations, it was love at first sight for Ranveer. And many might not know that Ranveer tried to impress Deepika when she was shooting for a song with .

During the weekend episode of The Big Picture, Ranveer was seen interacting with contestant Divyansh wherein they were seen having a conversation about their fathers. They also opened up about their life struggles and how their fathers have faced hardships in life to give them what they need.

As Ranveer and Divyansh got engrossed in their conversation, they also shook a leg together on Lungi Dance song which was picturised on his Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in . Dancing on the song brought back good memories to Ranveer who then went on to reveal that he had accompanied Deepika on the sets at that time. He also revealed that while Deepika was shooting for the song, Ranveer tried to impress her, when they had just started seeing each other. "During the shoot of this song, I was on the sets as I was trying to woo Deepika," Ranveer said.

Meanwhile, and director recently appeared on the visual-based quiz show The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh, to promote their upcoming film , where Ranveer and will be seen doing a cameo.

On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to join the bidding war for the two new teams along with other big players for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Deepika, the daughter of former All-England badminton champion Prakash Padukone, has sport in her genes. On the other hand, Ranveer has been involved with the English Premier League and is currently NBA's brand ambassador for India.

On the work front, Ranveer is filming for Dharma Productions' Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he will be seen opposite . His next '83' is queued for a year-end release too, which also stars Deepika playing his onscreen wife.