Did you know Salman Khan once dated Kiara Advani's aunt Shaheen? Check out what the Shershaah actress had said

is one Bollywood superstar who had never hid his relationships from the media glare. The Dabangg Khan has been in love and has no qualms in accepting it on public platforms. However, many might not know that Salman once dated 's aunt Shaheen. This revelation was reportedly done by none other than the Shershaah actress who also has connections with Ashok Kumar and .

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kiara told a leading daily that Salman and her aunt dated for a brief period of time. She said that it was probably their first relationship. Salman has apparently been good friends with Kiara's mother Genevieve as they grew up together.

"My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genieveve Advani how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausie Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausie dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship," Kiara had said.

Talking about her connection with Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey, Kiara was quoted as saying by the daily, "My nana, who is Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, married twice. My first nani (my mom’s mom) was a Britisher. Even though he was a Muslim, he divorced her to marry my second nani (Bharti Ganguly), who is Ashok Kumar’s daughter. While my first nani went travelling around the world, it was my second nani who raised my mom from when she was 13. While my nana died a few years back, my first nani is back in India and we are all one big, happy family."

Kiara recently opened up on the ability to dissociate oneself from external pressures such as trolling, nepotism talk or the industry's camp culture. The actress, who traces her lineage to the legendary Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffery, says it's in a day's work.

"We learn to detach as actors. One lives like a split personality in a way, doing so many roles in the course of the work day, and we learn how to keep that bit separate from our lives in a way," Kiara said about the negativity that comes with the profession.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be playing the role of Dimple Cheema in the biopic Shershaah which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role of Param Vir Chakra recipient and Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra.