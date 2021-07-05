Did you know: Sanjay Dutt's drunken fan-boy moment scared Sridevi so much that she refused to work with him?

The late legendary actress of the entertainment industry, dominated Bollywood and regional cinema for over four decades with 300 films. While we have seen the actress sharing the screen with almost every big star of the showbiz, there was a time, when she never wanted to work with . Yes, due to an incident in 1993, Sridevi had made a mind that she will never share screen space with the actor. Also Read - Alia Bhatt on working with Varun Dhawan: The bond and comfort we share in real life is the key to our crackling chemistry on screen

During an interview with Filmfare, Sanjay Dutt himself revealed that in 1993, he went to meet Sridevi on the sets of Himmatwala as he was a big fan of her. When he couldn't find the actress, he directly went to her make-up room. Watching Sanju in a drunk state, Sridevi got petrified and shut the door on his face. This incident had made an impact on the English Vinglish actress for a very long time as she decided to never work with Sanjay until 1993, when the duo collaborated for 's Gumrah. It is said that the actress agreed to do this film as her career was witnessing a downward trend. Though the reports suggest that they were not on talking terms and the actress would leave the shoot without even looking at him. While the film turned out to be a box office, we never saw them together again.

The duo were supposed to share screen space in 's Kalank but unfortunately, Sridevi passed away before the film went on floors and we saw stepping into shoes. The film also featured , , , and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The film was directed by helmer . Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Yash's KGF 2, which laso stars and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.