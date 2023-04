Today they are the king and queen of Bollywood, but 30 years ago their parents were just as much in favour of their marriage. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love story is no less filmy; the Pathaan star often says that he married the first girl he danced with, and after 30 years of courtship, we have learned a new thing about their relationship: SRK changed his name to Abhinav to marry his lady love. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has been the sweethearts, and such anecdotes from their relationship explains why they are still stronger and intact no matter what. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Satya's 'pehla pyaar' confession reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; SaiYa shippers manifest a new chapter

Gauri Khan, on Abu Jani's show First Ladies, made this revelation about her parents being against their interfaith marriage and how they even changed his name so that they believe he is a Hindu: "We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who was going to join films and being from a different religion". Gauri even recalled how they did the most childish act of changing SRK's name: "We changed his name to Abhinav so they feel he is a Hindu boy, but that was really silly and very childish".

Shah Rukh Khan was head over heels in love with Gauri, and at that time he did everything possible to make her parents happy, so changing her name was not a big deal for him. And today, after 30 years of marriage, their Gauri parents must be feeling so proud that their son-in-law is India's most loved and celebrated superstar. Interestingly there is one more anecdote about the couple by filmmaker Kabir Khan , who mentioned that how he never who Shah Rukh Khan is, but knew him as Gauri Khan's boyfriends as he was his senior in college, "Shah Rukh was my senior in Jamia but I did not know him as that. I met Shah Rukh more as Gauri's boyfriend. Gauri and I did a production of the musical West Side Story where we were both dancers. West Side Story is the story of the two gangs, the Sharks and the Jets. We were both in the Sharks. Gauri is a fabulous dancer. I was probably not too bad. We practiced for six months and Shah Rukh would come and meet her. That's how I got to meet " Indeed we need Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh coming together for a film.