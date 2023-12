Shah Rukh Khan has a massive and crazy fan following. Everyone wants to know all the details about the superstar and his personal life. Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan since 1991. They have been going strong since then and a happy family together. They have three children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. It is always a treat to watch the whole family together. Recently, they all were spotted together at the special screening of The Archies. The entire family came together to support Suhana Khan who made her debut with The Archies. The family is very close and are often spotted together. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki on Bigg Boss 17: Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film on Salman Khan's show? [Exclusive]

However, the cutest thing is the bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. They make us believe that true love exists. They have been together for almost 33 years now and not many know that Gauri Khan has one strict rule for Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan turns daughter Suhana Khan’s bodyguard as he visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to seek blessings

Gauri Khan has one strict rule for Shah Rukh Khan

Yes, a video of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral where they are seen giving interview to a few journalists. In the interview, Gauri Khan has shared that she has one rule that Shah Rukh Khan has to follow. She said that he is only allowed to visit the restaurant that she has designed. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan film to explode on social media post release; actor Vikram Kochhar claims 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost...'

Trending Now

This interview is from 2018 when Gauri Khan had designed a Mexican restaurant in Bandra. It was the launch of the restaurant and Gauri Khan even asked her husband which is the favourite of the restaurant for him. He said, "I like you." Further, he said he liked the bathroom.

About Dunki

Talking about films, Shah Rukh Khan is all for the release of his film, Dunki. The film is releasing on December 21 and it stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. The film will be clashing at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Watch the video on Dunki Vs Salaar here:

Salaar is all set to release on December 22 and is one of the biggest movies of the South industry. Shah Rukh Khan has given two big films this year, Pathaan and Jawan.