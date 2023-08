Shah Rukh Khan is the ruler of Bollywood. He is the king in every way. He is one of the richest stars in the world and has all the luxury at his feet. But all of it is the result of the years of hardwork that he has put in. When he moved to Mumbai from Delhi, he struggled to make it big. He is among those who have seen hard times but had the determination to achieve all his dreams. Well, Mumbai is city of dreams and it is indeed an achievement to have a home in this glittering city. But did you know that despite owning a penthouse in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law Savita Chibber used to find it small? Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan taught these skills to Alia Bhatt and daughter Suhana Khan at the same time; reveals Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress [Watch]

We stumbled upon an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan in which he opened up about the same. It is a snippet from Hotstar Specials. Kajol is also a part of the interview. SRK was asked if it was true that Gauri Khan's mother-in-law used to find his Mumbai penthouse small and she agreed. He said that yes because she hails from Delhi and a lot of people in the Capital city are used to living in Bungalows. He went on to add that Delhiites find living in flats awkward. And his mother-in-law used to find his house like a ship as it used to have triangle-shaped roof.

Well, from a flat to a massive bungalow overlooking the Arabian sea, Shah Rukh Khan has indeed come a long way. His Mannat is now an iconic place in Mumbai and a tourist attraction. Tons of fans gather outside Mannat just to get a glimpse of King Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release in September this year. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and many more stars are going to play pivotal role in the film. Deepika Padukone and Talapathy Vijay are going to be seen in special cameos.