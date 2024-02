Shahid Kapoor recently revealed that there was a significant reason for turning down the Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. It's not new for actors to turn down films that later become big hits. Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered Munna Bhai MBBS, or Salman Khan, who was offered Chak De! India, or Anushka Sharma, who was offered Tamasha, these actors turned down films that later became cult classics. However, in the case of Shahid Kapoor, he knew that the film was going to be a massive success after reading the script for the first time. However, he still had no option but to say no to director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Why? Let's find out. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 15: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film refuses to slow down; collects THIS whopping amount

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes the stage with the captains of the teams; netizens gush over King Khan's look, Tiger Shroff's dance and more [Check Reactions]

Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Rang De Basanti

During one of his appearances on Neha Dhupia's show BFFs with Vogue, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he was offered the 2006 cult film Rang De Basanti. When Neha asked the reason behind not doing the film, Shahid stated that till today he regrets turning down the Aamir Khan starrer. Shahid mentioned that he was approached for the role of Karan, which was later played by Siddharth. He said that when he read the script for the first time, he got emotional, and he knew the film would create history in every manner. However, he had no other option but to turn down the film as, at that time, he was too occupied with a number of films, and adding one more project to his kitty was not at all possible. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic move to Aussie captain Meg Lanning; Shahid Kapoor leaves fans excited with his awesome dance [Watch Videos]

Trending Now

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor celebrates his 43rd birthday today. The actor's latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is successfully winning the hearts of the audience at the box office. After a long time, Shahid has done a rom-com film where he is seen back in his element. Be it his dance moves, the lighthearted romance, or his comic timing, Shahid has aced his part in the Kriti Sanon starrer. The film has already crossed the 117 crore benchmark at the global level, and going by the positive word of mouth, it is stated that the film is going to do exceptional business in the coming weeks too.