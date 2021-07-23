Did you know? Vicky Kaushal auditioned for Emraan Hashmi's role in THIS film and got rejected

Post the success of films like Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, has become one of the youngest superstars of the country. While the his impressive debut in was loved by the audience, you'll be surprised to know that before this film he had auditioned for the role of Sanjay Athray aka Sanju in Ghanchakkar, which for some reason he couldn't crack and it went to . Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty eyeing a career in Hollywood? Read on to know the inside dope

The casting director-turned-actor Abhishek Banerjee revealed this thing as he told Mumbai Mirror, "When I was an associate, I auditioned Vicky Kaushal for a part in Ghanchakkar. Everyone was intrigued by him as he was Sham Kaushal's son. I instantly knew that he'd become a star one day. Also, before sharing screen space with Rajkummar, I had tested him for a role in the 2010 film Knock Out, which was eventually played by ." Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also featured , Namit Das and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in 's Sardar Udham Singh, who is known for directing films like Vicky Donor, , and Gulabo Sitabo. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya have penned the script that has been extensively shot across Europe, Russia, London, Ireland, Germany and India. Talking about Sardar Udham Singh, post assassinating the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, he was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and was hanged on July 31, 1940. The film also features October actress Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role.