Did you know? Vicky Kaushal auditioned for Emraan Hashmi's role in THIS film and got rejected

Post the success of films like Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has become one of the youngest superstars of the country. While the his impressive debut in Masaan was loved by the audience, you'll be surprised to know that before this film he had auditioned for the role of Sanjay Athray aka Sanju in Ghanchakkar, which for some reason he couldn't crack and it went to Emraan Hashmi.
The casting director-turned-actor Abhishek Banerjee revealed this thing as he told Mumbai Mirror, "When I was an associate, I auditioned Vicky Kaushal for a part in Ghanchakkar. Everyone was intrigued by him as he was Sham Kaushal's son. I instantly knew that he'd become a star one day. Also, before sharing screen space with Rajkummar, I had tested him for a role in the 2010 film Knock Out, which was eventually played by Apoorva Lakhia." Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also featured Vidya Balan, Namit Das and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.
On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, who is known for directing films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku and Gulabo Sitabo. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya have penned the script that has been extensively shot across Europe, Russia, London, Ireland, Germany and India. Talking about Sardar Udham Singh, post assassinating the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, he was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and was hanged on July 31, 1940. The film also features October actress Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role. So, are you excited for this film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
