SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2022. After being postponed multiple times, the movie will finally hit the big screens on 7th January next year. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran. The trailer of the film was released this morning and it has been getting a great response. Everyone is praising the performances of the actors, the grandeur, action scenes, music, and more. But, do you know that there's a major similarity between Baahubali 2 and RRR trailer? Well, no we are not talking about SS Rajamouli or any of the creative aspects of the films.

So, let's go back to 2017. The much-awaited trailer of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in March 2017. We all were eager to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali and the excitement for the trailer was sky high. The trailer launch event of Baahubali 2 was supposed to take place in the afternoon, and the trailer was supposed to be released at the same time on YouTube. But, to everyone's surprise, the trailer was released online in the morning, much before the event.

Now, the same thing happened today. The trailer launch event of RRR was supposed to take place today in the afternoon. The makers had yesterday tweeted that trailer will be out on YouTube at 4 pm. But, the trailer was released at 11 am on YouTube.

During the Baahubali 2 trailer launch event, Karan Johar had stated that the trailer was released earlier because of a technical glitch. We wonder what the makers have to say about the trailer of RRR being released before the time.

In the past, we have seen that trailers of many biggies got leaked before it was officially launched. So, was the trailer of RRR released before the time as the makers didn’t want it to get leaked?