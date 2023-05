Urfi Javed is the most judged celebrity in the town, from being called a bad Faustino choice to being hailed as brave. There are many Bollywood celebrities who have had their options about her, especially about her fashion choice, and now veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is known as the fashion icon herself, was seen checking out Urfi and her outfit as they bumped into each other, and this video is one proof. Zeenat Aman is sharing at Urfi in this video, and fans feel she is judging her on what she is wearing. Urfi is seen going gaga over meeting Zeenat, and she cannot get over the mesmerising beauty and how Zeenat is cooking absolutely fabulous, and no wonder she was the true icon of her time and is even today. I mean, can you look like at the age of 67? Urfi Javed was seen wearing a full-cut printed black and grey outfit, and there are times she is the girl, leaving us confused about the name of her outfit, but she is slaying and how. Also Read - Urfi Javed wears outfit made with hair; netizens pray to god and say, ‘Ab is Gola main nahi reh sakte’

Watch the video of Zeenat Aman of judging Urfi Javed's fashion choices.

Zeenat's expression has been caught on camera, and the netizens are having a field day. "Well, we only wish we could read the mind today, say fans. Urfi and Zeenat in one frame were definitely unimaginable. Urfi Javed often gives it back to those who have passed judgement on her fashion choices, and we wonder what she was doing with the veteran beauty. While netizens are having a field day over their betting, fans feel that they are collaborating over something. Diet Sabya took to her Instagram and shared the video of these two ladies and asked the fans to caption it. Are they collaborating together? Urfi has definitely come a long way, and that's commendable.