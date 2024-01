Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara proved to be an emotional ride for all. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was a story of two individuals dealing with terminal illness. The movie also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Sadly, Dil Bechara did not have a theatrical release due to Coronavirus lockdown and it was released on Disney+Hotstar. It was the official adaptation of Fault In Our Stars. Now, Mukesh Chhabra's latest tweet has hinted at the sequel being made. Fans are quite emotional over the same and have very drastic reaction to it. Many do not want the sequel to be made without Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain defends his mother and family; talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death during fight with Ankita Lokhande

For all the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, don't forget to get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain threatens Ankita Lokhande to expose her in their latest fight [Watch]

Fans have a divided reaction on Dil Bechara 2

On Mukesh Chhabra's tweet, fans are stating that Dil Bechara is an emotion and requested the makers to not make its part 2. Fans will miss Sushant Singh Rajput dearly if at all the sequel is made. His memories would come back, stated the fans over Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra has not revealed any details of the sequel. Singer Amaal Malik also reacted to Mukesh Chhabra's post and dropped a heart emoji. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Vicky Jain's mom targeting Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister extends support to her

Trending Now

Check out fans' reaction below:

Dil Bechara Is An Emotion!!! I Still Can Never Watch It In One Go!!! It’s A Request… Please Don’t Ruin It For Sushant n Us. ??#SushantSinghRajput? — Esther Sassoon Joseph ? (@esther_joseph13) January 17, 2024

You are going to make the second part but we will miss #Sushant Sir a lot. We will never be able to forget him.May this part 2 also be a hit.We Miss You Sushiii?Even though he won't be there in Part 2, his memories will always be with you through Part One??. — ?*Dj'S❤Daughter*? (@jeswani_neetu) January 17, 2024

NO SUSHANT = NO DIL BECHARA

No can replace our SSR :)) pic.twitter.com/H1bVbmwQF9 — Deepak Kumar (@IDeepak9835) January 17, 2024

If there is no Sushant, There will be no Dil Bechara 2. He is an emotion. You can't neglect him. — Sharayu? (@Sharayu24) January 17, 2024

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande talking about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra. A big controversy followed his death as the CBI was involved. An investigation followed and the Narcotics Drugs Bureau also got involved. For months, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demanded for justice. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and later released on bail.