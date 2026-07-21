Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS silence on students protest, says 'I've been called anti-national before'

Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence on the ongoing students' protest, condemning the reported treatment of protesters and urging authorities to listen to their demands. The actor also said he expects to be labelled "anti-national" once again for speaking up, just weeks after the Satluj controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS silence on students protest, says 'I've been called anti-national before'

Diljit Dosanjh isn’t staying quiet anymore. He’s jumping right into the middle of the students’ protest debate, calling out the way protesters have been treated and asking leaders to actually listen. He knows people will probably start calling him “anti-national” again for speaking out, he’s been through it before and expects it to happen now too. After clips of police allegedly beating student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar went all over social media, Diljit spoke up on Instagram Stories. In Punjabi, he wrote that students should never be treated this way, and that their demands deserve to be heard. He didn’t mince words“the voice of the people is the voice of God.” He called what happened to the students completely wrong.

Celebrities continue backing the movement

Diljit also mentioned the backlash he’s faced for supporting past protests, especially the farmers’ movement. He’s been labeled “anti-national” more than once and faced legal trouble too. There are, he says, a lot of things he still can’t even talk about publicly. But, in the end, he believes God sees everything and hopes justice wins out and Diljit isn’t alone. More and more celebrities are throwing their support behind the protesting students and Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. The list keeps growing, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma, Swara Bhasker, Abhay Deol, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Rubina Dilaik, Sonakshi Sinha, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Some have visited the protests, others have spoken up online, all urging serious dialogue and warning about Wangchuk’s health.

What was the Satluj controversy?

Diljit’s statement comes right after another big controversy. Just weeks ago, his film Satluj (formerly Panjab 95) finally premiered on ZEE5 after ages of delay then suddenly disappeared because of a government order linked to pending certification. Diljit called out the decision in an Instagram Live, telling fans to keep sharing the film if they had it downloaded. That triggered a review, and now, apparently, all films headed straight to OTT platforms will need CBFC certification.

The protests themselves just keep growing. The student movement has taken over headlines, sparking debate about education reform and holding authorities accountable. People are pouring into the streets in city after city, and with more famous voices joining in, calls for real discussion and a peaceful solution are only getting louder.

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