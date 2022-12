Popular Punjabi singer made his Bollywood debut with , followed by a slew of hits such as Soorma, and more. But the singer-actor is not to keen on working in Bollywood since he feels he does not fit into the way this industry functions. Exposing the exploitative side of Bollywood, Diljit said that people tried to bribe his manager to sign their films. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sharon Stone reacts to being star struck by Shah Rukh Khan; Ajay Devgn gets mobbed on Bholaa sets and more

In his new interview, Diljit said that he can't do networking, attend parties or call people up every day like other actors who he has seen making video-calls to their producers six times from the sets. He said that he doesn't matter if he doesn't get work in Bollywood since he feels that all the talks that happen are so fake that he can't even bare to hear them.

Recalling how certain people tried to bribe his manager to get him to sign their films, Diljit told Film Companion, "My manager tells me how people tell her, 'Diljit se film kara de main tujhe gift dunga.' But they don't know that we don't care about gifts. But it's not their fault because this has been normalised here, to make a circle. It is not their fault, they are right in their place, but I don't fit in this."

Earlier, Diljit had said that there was a time when all he ever wanted to do was make music, and nothing else. Working in a factory was his backup option. He was told that without a godfather in the industry it would be difficult for him to make a mark, but he always believed that if he made constant efforts, he would be successful.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in the streaming movie, Jogi which tells the story of friends against the tense backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India. The movie was directed by , who is best known for , and .