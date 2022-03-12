Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic in trouble? Man threatens to commit suicide on the sets in Amritsar

who recently shared that he will star in Jaswant Singh Khalra seems to have fallen in trouble. A very well placed source close to Bollywoodlife reels, " Diljit who was currently shooting in Amristar for the biopic faced a lot of criticism and protest on the sets. There was a group of Sikhs who protested against Diljit playing the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra because he is not pious according to them. Diljit was even threatened by one Sikh member that if he continues shooting for the film, he will commit suicide. The makers have halted the shooting and have wrapped up in Amritsar". The source further recalls, " The makers will now take special orders from the curt to let them shoot with peace and harmony and Jaswant's story is an important story to tell the audience he was a hero for his people and his journey is something that will leave everyone inspired once again. Diljit requested protestors that he will play Jaswant Singh Khalra with utmost faith and they should let him shoot. However, they denied saying that he is videshi and is westernised and so they do not want him to play the role of the martyr. After getting special permission the makers will shoot in Chandigarh and not Amritsar and the group of Sikhs do not want them to continue shooting their city," concluded the source. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's fan gets her name inked; fans praise her sweet gesture – watch video

Diljit had shared the announcement of the film by late martyr's wife Paramjit Singh Khalra that read, " In last couple of years multiple people had approached us for making a movie on life and work of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra but most groups wanted to do crowd funding to produce the movie which we do not want to be part of. So Khalra Family decided to give the permissions for this project to Mr Honey Trehan and team in which Daljeet Dosanjh is playing the role. ". We wonder if the makers will be able to finish the film or not?