Diljit Dosanjh’s emotional message at Main Vaapas Aaunga launch breaks the Internet

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is about love and loss spanning generations.

Diljit Dosanjh’s emotional message at Main Vaapas Aaunga launch breaks the Internet

The impactful and soul-stirring trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga was launched on May 19. Such has been its impact that the trailer has started to receive massive love, constant support and appreciation from the viewers. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh has a crucial role to play in the film. This is precisely why fans are eager and excited to see how the actor-singer will win hearts and appreciation. Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his AURA Tour. Since he couldn't attend the launch, Diljit put out a heartfelt message for Main Vaapas Aaunga. He not only sent his best wishes to the entire team, but also urged the viewers to experience the film in theatres on June 12.

Diljit Dosanjh, who has been enjoying massive international fame in the recent past is working with Imtiaz Ali for the second time. The popular 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila featured Diljit in the title role. In the video, Diljit says: "Hello folks, this is Diljit Dosanjh. Love and greetings to all. You are going to watch the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, so enjoy it. I am in Texas, so I could not come. Tonight's show in Texas is sold out. I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi main bhi vaapas aaunga. Enjoy the trailer. If you like it, share it. If you don't, still share it! After all, it's Imtiaz Ali's film. Chak de phatte!"

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a tale of love and loss spanning generations that also stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah.

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