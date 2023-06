Punjabi icon has a terrific sense of humour. The actor and singer who lives mostly in the US rocked Coachella in 2023. As we know, has been in the news for her tour and relationship with Matt Healy. The Midnights singer allegedly began dating him days after her split with Joe Alwyn. The two had been together for more than six years. But now it is being said that it is over between Healy and Taylor. The two were apparently never serious, and it was just an alleged fling. Given Matt Healy's kind of problematic past actions, fans of the singer are celebrating this. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra wins hearts with her rendition of Tu Jhoom; brutally slammed for not tagging original singers from Pakistan, Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal

DILJIT DOSANJH - TAYLOR SWIFT DATE NIGHT IN CANADA Also Read - Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh appears in a no-turban look; Throwback to when he said, 'cannot do a film without turban'

The news outlet below reported that Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift spent time together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour at Vancouver. The place offers stunning views of the harbour of British Columbia and modern Canadian cuisine. It was said that they were laughing and being touch touch. Diljit Dosanjh known for his deadly sense of humour wrote that "There is something called Privacy" in Punjabi. Internet had the funniest reactions to it. Take a look at the tweets below... Also Read - Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh leaves Diplo and audience hyped; fans say, 'Oh man slayed' [Read Tweets]

Trending Now

#BREAKING ?: Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being "touch touch". pic.twitter.com/xqWoTgVrlt — BREAKING NEWS BRITISH COLUMBIA (@PRiMETIMESNOOP_) June 6, 2023

Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa ? https://t.co/iqdod3tS4a — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 7, 2023

Not much is known about the private life of Diljit Dosanjh. It is said that his wife and son live in the US. Some years back, there were rumours that he was facing marital problems. Diljit Dosanjh dismissed them but he has never confirmed on his marital status. Taylor Swift has apparently been letting off some steam after a stifling long-time relationship with Joe Alwyn. This was reported by TMZ. Matt Healy and she began friends and it led to a short-lived summertime romance. Her close ones have said that no one is going to get an album from his breakup of the gorgeous singer.

Moving Very Swift Paaji — Sandeep Arya (@Arya_Sheoran) June 7, 2023

Paaji ko to mangti hai — Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) June 7, 2023

Will we hear about Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift romancing soon? That is a wild idea. But a small song of them together would be just perfect!!!