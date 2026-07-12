Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj controversy ESCALATES? High court petition seeks action against alleged unauthorised screenings

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues to make headlines after being removed from ZEE5. A fresh petition has now been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking action against the alleged illegal public screenings of the controversial film in Punjab and Jammu.

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj controversy ESCALATES? High court petition seeks action against alleged unauthorised screenings

Satluj just can't escape the spotlight. Right after ZEE5 pulled Diljit Dosanjh’s new film a few hours into its release, things heated up even more, this time in court. Now, a petition has landed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, demanding a stop to what it calls illegal public screenings of the movie in Punjab and Jammu. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed the plea, saying people are still showing Satluj publicly without permission, even after the streaming platform took it down. Jindal says this is more than just a copyright issue, he’s worried that these rogue screenings might mess with public order and stir up trouble.

According to news reports, Jindal urged the High Court to step in and stop groups and individuals from running unauthorized shows. He posted on social media, claiming multiple screenings have popped up across Punjab and Jammu since ZEE5 removed the movie. He even accused religious and political groups of organizing some of these events. His petition doesn’t just want the screenings stopped, it says anyone behind them should be held accountable under the law.

The whole thing isn’t just about legal permissions either. The petition warns that these unsanctioned events could threaten peace and stir up tensions, especially given the film's sensitive subject. Jindal didn’t mince words in a video online, he said showing the movie without clearance is illegal and called for FIRs and swift action from the authorities.

Why all the drama around Satluj?

It all blew up after the film vanished from ZEE5’s Indian platform on July 3, just hours after it went live. It was then pulled from ZEE5 internationally too. The makers haven’t explained much, but director Honey Trehan did confirm the movie’s removal. Meanwhile, reports suggest a government review panel was behind the move, although there’s no official word on when or if the film will be back.

Satluj (once called Punjab '95) is a biographical crime thriller that tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, played by Diljit Dosanjh. The film follows Khalra's investigation into alleged disappearances and illegal cremations in Punjab during the 1990s, showing his fight for justice despite serious risks. With such a loaded topic and with release troubles that just won’t quit, it’s not surprising Satluj keeps making headlines. Now, with the High Court involved, all eyes are on what happens next, but if history is any indication, this story isn’t wrapping up any time soon.

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