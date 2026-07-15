Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj SPARKS major policy shift? Centre reportedly reviewing CBFC rules for OTT films

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has reportedly prompted the Centre to consider making CBFC certification mandatory for films releasing directly on OTT platforms. Here's what the report says and how the proposed move could reshape India's streaming landscape.

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj SPARKS major policy shift? Centre reportedly reviewing CBFC rules for OTT films

The controversy around Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj might end up sparking a huge change for India’s streaming world. Reports say the Central government is seriously thinking about making CBFC certification mandatory for all movies released straight to OTT platforms. This comes after Satluj allegedly streamed without a CBFC certificate. No official word yet, but it sounds like the proposal is very much on the table and if it happens, it could transform how movies launch online in India.

Right now, India’s rules don’t require films going straight to digital to get CBFC approval, the kind of vetting all theatrical releases go through but the Satluj mess seems to have pushed the Centre to take a closer look. The film finally premiered online on July 3 after several delays, but supposedly never got a CBFC certificate because the filmmakers reportedly refused the Board’s requested edits. Still, Satluj streamed for two days before being taken down. That’s when the trouble started, the government apparently believes that showing or even streaming an uncertified film is illegal, which kicked off this whole rethink.

Officials are also weighing action against ZEE5 itself, according to reports. They claim the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has the power to order platforms to pull uncertified content. Despite all the noise, nothing’s been announced formally yet.

There’s talk, too, about tweaking the IT Rules, the ones that cover digital media and streaming platforms. If those changes go through, every film headed for an OTT premiere would need the same CBFC certification as movies screened in theaters. That’d be a big move, rolling out new red tape to a previously wide-open space. Nothing’s set in stone for now. The government hasn’t confirmed the new rules but with discussions heating up, a lot of people in the streaming world are waiting to see if India’s about to slap some of its strictest movie rules on the digital world, something that could reshape the industry overnight.

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