Diljit Dosanjh's starry attitude leaves everyone irked on the sets of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic [Exclusive]

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to play Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra in his biopic directed by Talvar director Honey Trehan. It was Bollywoodlife who exclusively told you that a group of Sikhs have protested against the film and the makers have now halted the shooting of the film that was being held in Amritsar. The group of Sikhs are not happy with Diljit playing the role of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra as he is not pious according to them and is too westernised to play their hero. And now we have learnt that while shooting the film Diljit had a lot of starry tantrums. A very well placed source close to the film reveals exclusively to Bollywoodlife that, "Diljit had demanded Mercedes from the production team to travel on the sets. And while his Mercedes waits for him to take him back home, the air condition of the car should be on as he cannot bear even little hot weather inside the car. If the shooting is for 12 hours, the car's AC will be on for that very 12 hours." Diljit's driver was asked by the team why does he keep the AC on every time in the car when Diljit is not present. He replied to them, "Hamare saahab ko garmi bardaasht nahi hoti." The production team was irked with this starry attitude of Diljit as the cost of the film was increasing due to this.

Adding further the source said, "Diljit is a well mannered and behaved actor. He doesn't throw tantrums on sets but yes, he does have that starry attitude that he likes to show off, especially when he is shooting in his home town Punjab. He likes to live like a STAR in his city. Even people of Punjab are crazy for him. While the people learnt that Diljit is shooting with us in Amritsar, they almost mobbed his car to just have his one glimpse and we took the help of security to cut the crowd away". Currently, the shooting of Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic is stopped and the makers are waiting for the permission by the court to resume shooting that will happen in Chandigarh and not Amritsar.